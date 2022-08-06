Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 8.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $17.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 179,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,060,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 427.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 2.06%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertiv

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.