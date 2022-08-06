Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 79,889 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,889 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.08% of Tivity Health worth $17,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,540,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tivity Health by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Tivity Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $32.89.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 75.94% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $127.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tivity Health

(Get Rating)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.