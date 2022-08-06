Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.32 Million Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,083 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of California Resources worth $17,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $668,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 5.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 118,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth $297,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 33.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth $684,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRC. Bank of America cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average is $42.61. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.19 million. California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 36.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is 6.71%.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.