Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 614,164 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614,164 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Northwest Bancshares worth $17,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $823,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $2,869,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $1,650,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $752,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares in the company, valued at $718,343.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,905 shares of company stock valued at $199,712 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

NWBI stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.21 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

