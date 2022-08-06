Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 101,082 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 101,082 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Axon Enterprise worth $18,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on AXON. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $169.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $116.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

