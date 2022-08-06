Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,407 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Organon & Co. worth $17,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,814,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,145,000 after acquiring an additional 947,166 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 768.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 884,995 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,703,000 after acquiring an additional 874,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,019,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,388,000 after purchasing an additional 807,561 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,212,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.47. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

