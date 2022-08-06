Weaver Consulting Group Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,632,000 after purchasing an additional 164,733 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

