Weibo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,538 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 367% compared to the average volume of 972 call options.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Weibo by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Weibo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 76,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Stock Performance

NASDAQ WB opened at $18.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65. Weibo has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.58 million. Weibo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

About Weibo

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.