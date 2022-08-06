West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Insider Silji Abraham Sells 5,374 Shares

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of WST stock opened at $341.70 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.89 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.62 and a 200-day moving average of $347.61.
West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.