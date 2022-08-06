West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Insider Silji Abraham Sells 5,374 Shares

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WST stock opened at $341.70 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.89 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.62 and a 200-day moving average of $347.61.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

