XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Macquarie cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Nomura cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the second quarter worth about $2,207,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 130,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,726 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,307,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 676,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,467,000 after acquiring an additional 54,089 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. XPeng has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $56.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that XPeng will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Further Reading

