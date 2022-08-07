1,480 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JHML opened at $51.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $59.93.

