22nd Century Group (XXII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect 22nd Century Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 109.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect 22nd Century Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:XXII opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. 22nd Century Group has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $397.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider John Franzino sold 20,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $34,347.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,420.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 201,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

