2,732 Shares in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised DCP Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on DCP Midstream from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

DCP Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $33.39 on Friday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 16.34%. DCP Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

