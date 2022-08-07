459 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $157.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $152.14 and a one year high of $213.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.