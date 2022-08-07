ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,972,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after buying an additional 750,420 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,156,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,018,000 after buying an additional 740,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $16,524,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 613.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 409,120 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

