Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) PT Raised to $50.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOLF. StockNews.com downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Acushnet had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 20,979 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

