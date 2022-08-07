Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,760 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Baidu by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.06.

Baidu Stock Performance

About Baidu

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $137.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $182.60.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

