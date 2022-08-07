Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 165.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,930 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.48% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $221,000.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $25.82.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.