Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.68% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39.

