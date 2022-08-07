Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 36,546 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,546 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,340,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CWI stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

