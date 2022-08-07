AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 170,431 FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 170,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Separately, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FSD Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000.

FSD Pharma Trading Up 6.7 %

HUGE stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. FSD Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.94.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma ( NYSE:HUGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD-201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also focuses on Lucid-PSYCH, a psychoactive molecule identified for the potential treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, such as depressive disorder; and Lucid-MS, a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models.

