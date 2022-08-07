AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $120,000 Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 5.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $178,916.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TNL shares. Barclays started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.86 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

