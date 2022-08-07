AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $167,000 Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 23,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $56,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

NYSE IGT opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $32.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

