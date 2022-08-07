AdvisorShares Investments LLC Raises Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 855.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,184.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $165,937.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,018.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,518 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $84.77 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 605.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

