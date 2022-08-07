AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 10 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,924.97 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,932.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,142.74.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,579.86.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

