AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $40,000 Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $217,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,326.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $833,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,529,981.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $217,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,112 shares of company stock valued at $8,574,488. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV opened at $223.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.79 and a beta of 1.24. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $180.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.43.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.