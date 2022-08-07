AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) CEO Sells $2,063,817.90 in Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,393,333.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $106.21 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day moving average of $120.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at $1,852,000. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 21.1% during the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at $1,375,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 15.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 73.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.83.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

