Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $398.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DETNF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. DNB Markets raised Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Aker BP ASA from 510.00 to 460.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Aker BP ASA Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of DETNF stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

