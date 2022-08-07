Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148,214.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Allogene Therapeutics

ALLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,880 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 51.1% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 171.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 69.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

