Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Raised to $11.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ATUS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. New Street Research raised shares of Altice USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

ATUS opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.27. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 99.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

