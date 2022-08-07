Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by NTB Financial Corp

NTB Financial Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of NTB Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 24,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $80,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 42.1% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $140.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 126.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

