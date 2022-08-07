Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Holdings Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Amcor worth $11,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $10,716,778.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

