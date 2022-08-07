American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $2.66 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

