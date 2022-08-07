American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of American States Water worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in American States Water by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in American States Water by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in American States Water by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Down 2.9 %

AWR opened at $87.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.56. American States Water has a 12 month low of $71.22 and a 12 month high of $103.77.

American States Water Increases Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.3975 dividend. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 65.47%.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $211,414.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

