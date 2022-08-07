Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Sells $1,320,600.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.55. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 13.8% in the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 12.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 85.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

