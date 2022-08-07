Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,255 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $24,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 73,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 187,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,944,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,799,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $663,014,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

