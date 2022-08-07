Amyris (AMRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Amyris to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amyris to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $1.90 on Friday. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amyris

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $117,821.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $117,821.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 199,225 shares of company stock valued at $403,182 in the last 90 days. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,667,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,470,000 after buying an additional 575,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,812,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,624,000 after buying an additional 356,262 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 3,242.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 278,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 270,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 68.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 628,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 255,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Amyris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

About Amyris

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.