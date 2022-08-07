Analysts Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Target Price at $38.71

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.71.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in DLocal by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,022,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452,581 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DLocal by 769.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,265 shares in the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DLocal during the 1st quarter valued at $57,987,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in DLocal by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,934,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DLocal by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,709,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.
DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
