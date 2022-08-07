Analysts Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Target Price at $38.71

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in DLocal by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,022,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452,581 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DLocal by 769.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,265 shares in the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DLocal during the 1st quarter valued at $57,987,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in DLocal by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,934,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DLocal by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,709,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 112.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

