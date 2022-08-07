Analysts Set Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Target Price at $30.38

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($34.02) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €31.00 ($31.96) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

