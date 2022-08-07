Analysts Set Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) PT at $25.44

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XM. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $33.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Qualtrics International Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ XM opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $356.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.