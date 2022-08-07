Analyzing Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) & Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Shutterstock’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.86 million 1.40 -$44.96 million N/A N/A Shutterstock $773.41 million 2.79 $91.88 million $2.12 28.32

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Shutterstock 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Shutterstock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Mawson Infrastructure Group presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,605.88%. Shutterstock has a consensus price target of $87.25, suggesting a potential upside of 45.34%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Shutterstock.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Shutterstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -31.51% -19.59% -15.16% Shutterstock 9.79% 21.42% 11.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Shutterstock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shutterstock has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shutterstock beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc., a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, TurboSquid,PremiumBeat brand names, as well as Application programming interface to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

