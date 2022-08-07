Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $22,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,022,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,971,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,115 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,495,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.53.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $98.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

