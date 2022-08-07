Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) CFO Purchases $494,250.00 in Stock

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

