Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $184.48

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (LON:AIE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.48 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 196 ($2.40). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 191 ($2.34), with a volume of 127,607 shares changing hands.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 178.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 184.35. The company has a market capitalization of £205.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jamie Skinner purchased 2,758 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £4,964.40 ($6,083.08).

About Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

