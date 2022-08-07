Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Assertio Price Performance
ASRT opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $181.27 million, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77.
Insider Transactions at Assertio
In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $105,357.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,664.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assertio
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Friess Associates LLC raised its stake in Assertio by 36.0% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,196,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 316,452 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Assertio by 64.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Assertio by 743.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 181,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 160,097 shares in the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Assertio
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
