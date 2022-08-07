Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

ASRT opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $181.27 million, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.07 million. Assertio had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Assertio will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $105,357.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,664.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Friess Associates LLC raised its stake in Assertio by 36.0% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,196,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 316,452 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Assertio by 64.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Assertio by 743.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 181,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 160,097 shares in the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

