Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $380.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $520.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.16.

TEAM opened at $268.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 136.11% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

