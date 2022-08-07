Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,078 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $27,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.1 %

Autodesk stock opened at $221.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 100.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.01. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

