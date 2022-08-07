AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $32,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,095,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.63.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.5 %

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $204.91 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.28%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.