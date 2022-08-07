Avanos Medical (AVNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.80 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avanos Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AVNS opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 0.84. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 24.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 392,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 12.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,260,000 after purchasing an additional 271,105 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth about $5,000,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 28.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 122,601 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,700,000 after purchasing an additional 112,546 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.