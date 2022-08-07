Avanos Medical (AVNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.80 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avanos Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Avanos Medical Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of AVNS opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 0.84. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 24.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 392,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 12.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,260,000 after purchasing an additional 271,105 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth about $5,000,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 28.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 122,601 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,700,000 after purchasing an additional 112,546 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
