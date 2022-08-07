Axon Enterprise (AXON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, analysts expect Axon Enterprise to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AXON opened at $116.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.64 and a beta of 0.66. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.51 and its 200-day moving average is $113.22.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 61.6% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $169.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.